Officials are investigating after an intentionally set fire in Roxbury Saturday night.

The state police fire and explosion investigation unit were requested to 7 North St. by the Roxbury Fire Marshal, according to state police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Norfolk crews said they are assisting Roxbury with the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.