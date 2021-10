Connecticut State Police and Southington Police are at the scene of a car accident that's causing delays on Interstate 84.

Officials said the crash has closed the I-84 exit 31 off-ramp in Southington.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of West Street between the highway's west and east on and off ramps.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or for how long part of the highway will be closed.

#CTTraffic The I-84 Westbound Exit #31 off ramp is closed for a motor vehicle accident investigation in the Town of Southington. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 7, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.