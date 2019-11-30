Officials Investigate Fire at Norwalk Assisted Living Facility

Officials are investigating after a fire at an assisted living facility in Norwalk Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the trash compactor at Broad Homes on New Canaan Avenue at appoximately 4 p.m.

The fire was contained by a sprinkler head. Firefighters extinguished the fire when they got to the scene.

Multiple residents evacuated themselves when the fire alarm went off and were later moved into the second floor community room for weather conditions, according to officials.

Occupants that couldn't evacuate themselves were checked by fire personnel.

The building was ventilated and all occupants have since returned to their apartments.

No injuries were reported.

