Officials Investigate Norwich Elementary School Social Media Threat

A Norwich elementary school student could face disciplinary action after allegedly posting a concerning message on TikTok.

In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said the FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit alerted police to the message about a possible school shooting.

Police said they talked to the student's family Monday and determined the child had no intent to hurt anyone. Officials were told that the child did it to get attention and to see the response from others.

Authorities said there's no threat to any schools or the public.

"The safety and well being of our students, families, staff and community is our number one priority and we are taking this matter very seriously," Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said in the letter.

The student won't be in school this week and is awaiting disciplinary action, school officials said.