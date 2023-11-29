Officials release new information after police shot man at hotel in New London

Three police officers shot a man at a hotel in New London on Sunday afternoon, according to the Office of Inspector General. The department has released new information on what happened.

Police officers responded to the Americas Best Value Inn at 380 Bayonet St. in New London around 1:52 p.m. Sunday and spoke to a witness who said 42-year-old Christopher Nolan had gone into a room and fired a round out of window at someone, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Then Nolan ran to the Clarion Inn Hotel, according to the report released on Wednesday.

New London officers went room to room to search for Nolan.

When they found him, someone in the room allowed the officers to enter and they found Nolan pressed against the window. They believe he was trying to get out and avoid arrest, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Nolan had a gun in his hand, according to the Office of Inspector General, and Officer Joseph Not, Officer Annie Agnew, and Officer Seth Bolduc fired their weapons when he turned toward them and Nolan was shot several times, according to the Office of Inspector General.

The officers started treating Nolan and they also recovered a revolver from the windowsill where the man was standing.

Emergency Medical Services brought Nolan to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and he was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven.

The Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, the New London Police Department and the New London State’s Attorney's Office are investigating.