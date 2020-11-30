Officials to Call on Congress to Fund MTA to Avoid Layoffs, Service Cuts

The Metropolitan Transit Authority is considering laying off thousands of employees and making deep reductions to subway service and a news conference will be held in West Haven this morning to call on Congress to provide relief to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA released a budget proposal earlier this month that says it is considering laying off more than 9,000 employees amid a $12 billion deficit and a budget crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the MTA Board will vote on the plan in December.

NBC New York reports that the plans include a 40 percent reduction across all subways and a 50 percent cut in service along Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North — which could leave passengers waiting between 20 and 30 minutes for a train during peak service times.

"As we are required to enact a balanced budget and the feds have yet to act on another COVID-19 relief package that would help mass transit, we are moving ahead hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," MTA Spokesman Ken Lovett said. "If the federal aid comes through in that amount, we will adjust our spending plan accordingly."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a news conference outside the Metro-North Station in West Haven with MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi and union representatives to call on Congress to provide relief to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.