Old Lyme Beaches to Reopen With Reduced Capacity

Old Lyme town beaches will reopen starting Saturday, May 23, after being closed to promote social distancing earlier this month.

The town opted to close its public beaches on May 2 over crowding concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. next weekend.

Town officials said they consulted with others, including the Miami Beach Association and White Sand Beach Association, before making the decision.

“I know people are eager to have the beaches open and we are planning to do this on Memorial Day weekend," First Selectmen Timothy Griswold announced in a statement. "We will be implementing social distancing protocols by limiting the number of people on the beaches. We ask that beach goers adhere to the common sense guidelines that we have established. In the event the public disregards these guidelines at a particular beach, we shall have no choice but to consider close that beach in the name of public safety. We look forward to a smooth opening and we hope the sun will shine on Old Lyme.”

The beaches will be at reduced capacity, as will the public parking areas. Details on buying a beach parking pass are available here.