Police Look for Thief Accused of Stealing Merchandise, Assaulting CT Store Employee

Police are looking for a thief accused of assaulting and threatening to shoot an employee while fleeing a store with over $2,000 in stolen goods.

Officials said they were called to Walmart at about 8 a.m. for a reported robbery.

One man and two women entered the store, filled up two carriages of Legos and left the store without paying. While leaving the store, a loss prevention specialist tried to stop them, but the man hit them with his elbow and threatened to shoot them, according to authorities.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Glenn London and police believe he lives in the New Haven area.

London is also accused in two other theft investigations from earlier this year. In both October and November, he allegedly stole $3,800 in Legos.

“We must find and arrest those who choose to commit larcenies and robberies in our community,” said Police Chief Michael Spera. “This type of behavior, including the attack and threats made to a Walmart Employee, are completely unacceptable. These local matters have national impacts, and they must stop."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-395-3142.