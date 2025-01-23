Old Saybrook police union responds to report alleging unpleasant work environment

Old Saybrook's police union is responding to a report that alleges unpleasant working conditions is the cause for low staffing.

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) report found that officers left the department due in part to problems surrounding overtime burdens, verbal abuse and intimidation.

There was a special police commission meeting Wednesday night to hear legal advice on what to make of it, but that discussion was held behind closed doors during executive session.

“We disagree with the PERF report,” a representative of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 806, which is Old Saybrook’s police union, said.

The representative wanted to remain anonymous until the union formally presents their position to the commission on Monday.

The union said the PERF report was a one-sided study that caused more harm than good.

"We feel is, after reviewing it that it lacks merit and evidence to support their conclusions,” the union rep said.

The report said they interviewed over 70 people, including Chief Michael Spera, town officials and current and former police department employees.

The union said there's a disconnect between the officers that have left and the officers that are currently employed.

"There's been a change in the working relationship between the union and the chief and so forth,” the union rep said. “Officers that are currently here have stated to us, you know, our job is to represent our members is that the things have changed, there is a cohesive, strong working group."

At the special police commission meeting, members immediately voted to go into executive session to hear from legal counsel.

After an hour and a half, the meeting adjourned with no further comment from the commission regarding the legal discussion or relating to the union’s statements.

The union said any changes to department leadership would be detrimental, and they hope the commission will work with their members to review the report.

Spera told us he does not have a comment. You can see his written responses to the report here.