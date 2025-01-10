Old Saybrook community reacts to claims of unpleasant work environment in PD

The people of Old Saybrook heard the results of a report into why police officers are leaving the department.

NBC Connecticut Investigates first shared findings from the report on Wednesday.

Over 450 people turned out on Thursday via Zoom, and dozens in person, to hear the findings from an outside research group called the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF.

The report found that Old Saybrook police officers left due to an unpleasant work environment.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told PERF that he believes the department loses officers in search of better pay and benefits.

When asked for a comment about the report after the police commission meeting, Spera responded by saying, “I refer you to my statement.”

He didn’t comment on the findings of the report during either Old Saybrook police commission meeting.

In their research, PERF said there is scant evidence of benefits and pay being the reason why officers have been leaving the department.

For example, Martin Bartness of PERF said in one chunk of nine exit interviews, benefits and pay did not seem to be an issue.

"None of those exiting officers characterized their pay as poor,” Bartness said.

Town data shows 26 officers separated from the department between 2021 and 2023.

Even though 18 officers were hired in that same period, the report said the turnover rate has at times made it hard for the department to keep up.

The report finds officers leave because of organizational culture, including problems surrounding overtime burdens, verbal abuse and intimidation.

In hearing the report for the first time, we spoke with some community members after the meeting who told us they were not necessarily surprised to learn these findings.

"We knew something was wrong. You can't lose good men to another town and have them admit they would have taken a pay cut,” Michael Looney, of Old Saybrook, said.

The reports findings show "…most officers leave OSPD because of the unpleasant work environment -- some officers even took pay cuts to leave OSPD for other law enforcement agencies.”

"Something needs to be done immediately. We should not – the town should not have to wait for action, especially our officers that are currently working,” said Frank Glowski, of Old Saybrook, who said he's a former member of the police commission.

PERF brought forth 31 recommendations, including publishing six month work schedules, requiring exams for some promotions and imposing overtime limits.

PERF’s report alleges leadership concerns with Chief Michael Spera during exit interviews with former officers.

Police Commission Chair Alfred Wilcox said the commission hasn’t met to discuss the future of Spera's position. But he said he wouldn't be surprised if it was discussed openly in the future.

"I know there are some strong feelings,” Wilcox said.

In the report, the police union showed confidence in Spera, and also said officers leave the department because of pay and benefit issues.

“The Old Saybrook Police Union has complete confidence in the technical competency and leadership of Chief Spera,” President Ryan Walsh wrote.

In the report, Spera shared strengths of the department, which include a strong relationship with the community and a low crime rate.

The police commission said it will be taking more time to look over the investigation and it encourages the public to voice their thoughts at future meetings.