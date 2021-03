One person was arrested after firing a gun during a road rage incident in West Hartford, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened in the area of 1445 New Britain Ave. at approximately 9:05 p.m.

A person has been arrested and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.

The investigation remains active.

No additional information was immediately available.