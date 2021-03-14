Ansonia

One Arrested After Shooting Incident in Ansonia

ansonia police night
NBCConnecticut.com

One person was arrested after a shooting incident in Ansonia Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened on Sixth Street at approximately 4 p.m.

Officials said their investigation showed that several people were involved in a verbal dispute when one of the people began to shoot at the others.

No one was struck by the gunfire and the person was taken into custody.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, according to officials.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously here.

