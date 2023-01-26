Westbrook

One Dead After Fire in Westbrook

Fire in Westbrook
NBC Connecticut

One person has been found dead after a fire in Westbrook Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to The Cabins on Boston Post Road right after 4 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters found heavy fire, put the fire out quickly and a person was found dead inside.

A sign on the building lists the units as motel efficiencies and apartments.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Mutual aid responded from Clinton and Old Saybrook.

No additional information was immediately available.

Westbrook
