One dead after SUV goes into Five Mile River in Darien: police

One person has died after an SUV went into Five Mile River in Darien, according to police.

The two police officers who jumped into the water to pull one of the victims out are being treated at the hospital for injuries and exposure, police said.

The report of a vehicle in the water came around midnight.

Police said the report was that a Nissan Rouge had crossed from the eastbound to the westbound lane of Tokeneke Road, went off the road near the Rowayton town line, hit fencing and plummeted into the Five Mile River where it meets the Long Island Sound.

Several Darien officers quickly responded and found the vehicle nearly submerged in the near-freezing water.

One victim was face down around 100 yards from the crash scene and two Darien officers jumped into the water and brought the victim to a dock, where they began working to resuscitate the person, police said. Then Darien firefighters and EMS arrived.

No information is available about the victim‘s condition, police said.

Darien firefighters went into the water to see if there were additional victims and they pulled another person from the submerged SUV.

EMS started to treat the victim, who was taken to a hospital. Police said the person died at the hospital.

The two Darien police officers who went into the water are being treated for injuries and exposure at area hospitals, police said.

The Darien firefighters who went into the water had cold water gear, according to police.