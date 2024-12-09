Milford

One found dead after crews find burning car in woods in Milford: police

One person was found dead after firefighters found a car burning in the woods in Milford on Saturday night.

Fire officials said someone from across the Housatonic River in Stratford called 911 and reported flames coming from the area of Smiths Point.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. Saturday and found a car on fire in the woods around 75 feet away from the Connecticut Audubon Society building.

Police said on Monday morning that one person died.

No additional information was immediately available.

Milford
