One Dead in Early Morning New Year's Day Crash in North Haven

One person is dead after a car crash in North Haven in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Officials said they responded to the area of 34 Clintonville Rd., or Route 22, at approximately 1:40 a.m. for the report of a car accident.

When officers arrived, they found a two-car crash with multiple injuries.

Two people from one car were transported to Yale's St. Raphael campus with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The person with life threatening injuries, a 54-year-old man, later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Marcus Artaiz at 203-239-5321 ext. 281 in reference to case #21-06.

The accident remains under investigation.