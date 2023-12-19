One dead, one injured after fire at illegal apartment in New Britain: officials

One person has died and another is being treated for burns after a fire in New Britain on Monday afternoon, according to the mayor’s office. They said the woman who died was found in an illegal attic apartment.

Firefighters were called to the residence, a two-family home on Belden Street, at 12:24 p.m. Monday to fight a fire in the attic and found heavy fire from the top floor, according to the mayor’s office.

They said a man jumped out of a window before firefighters arrived and was brought to a hospital for burns.

Two other people were evacuated from the building.

Hours later, after the fire was out, crews were able to go inside and a woman was found dead in the attic apartment, the mayor’s office said. They said the attic apartment was not legal.

There is a history at the home of people living in illegal units and the city ordering them to be dismantled, officials said.