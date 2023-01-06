One Hospitalized After Truck Rollover on I-84 in Middlebury

A truck has rolled over on Interstate 84 in Middlebury and one person was taken to the hospital.

State police said they learned of the crash on I-84 Eastbound near Exit 17 just before 10 a.m. Friday and EMS and the local fire department also responded.

The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded.

One lane is open and state police are asking people who are traveling in the area to use extra caution and expect traffic delays.