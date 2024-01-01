One in critical condition after crash in Rocky Hill

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Rocky Hill on Sunday.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. Sunday about a crash on West Street at the Gilbert Avenue intersection and they found one of the two vehicles involved had rolled over.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital and one is in critical condition, police said. The other is in fair condition.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Hill Police Officer Brandon Caires or Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2511.