One injured in Milford fire

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after a fire at a home in Milford late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to Amber Lane at 11:24 p.m. Monday after several 911 calls came in reporting a fire and they found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the two-story home.

The homeowner told fire officials that all three family members and the dog were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Crews who responded found a “frozen hydrant” and had to work off of tank water.

All the utilities, including gas and electrical service, had to be shut down to the home, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is working with the family to assist them.

The Milford fire marshal’s office fire is investigating the fire.