One person taken to burn unit after Naugatuck fire

One person was burned and suffered smoke inhalation during a fire on Pond Street in Naugatuck Thursday night, an EMT was injured by falling debris and a cat did not make it out of the house, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 11:45 p.m. and found fire coming from a second-floor apartment and the front porch, extending up the building.

The adult who was burned and suffered smoke inhalation was taken to Waterbury Hospital, then transported to the Bridgeport burn unit, fire officials said.

An EMT was treated for injuries from falling debris and was released.

There were initially reports that an 8-year-old was trapped inside, but that was not the case.

Fire officials said the multi-family dwelling was built in 1880 and has 14 bedrooms.

Twelve people are displaced and numerous pets made it out, but one cat did not, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting.

Mutual aid responded from the Waterbury, Beacon Hose and Prospect fire departments and the Middlebury and Bethany fire departments provided station coverage in Naugatuck.

The Fire marshal, building inspector and Naugatuck emergency management director responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.