One Seriously Injured After Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Waterbury

A person was seriously injured after they were hit by a car which then fled in Waterbury, police said.

The crash happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 8:14 p.m. in the area of 760 Wolcott St.

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on Wolcott Street when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart while trying to cross Wolcott Street near Pep Boys Auto Parts, police said.

The car allegedly did not stop and kept driving with the pedestrian still on the hood of the car, according to police.

Police said that when the car took a right turn, the pedestrian rolled off the hood of the car and fell onto the street.

The suspect car then continued on Pritchard Road towards Stillson Road.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old male, was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized with serious head and leg injuries, police said.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with any information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Officer Guisto of the Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.