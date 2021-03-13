One Transported to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Garage in Montville

A person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a garage in Montville Saturday afternoon.

Crews said the crash happened on East Lake Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said they worked to remove hazards to stabilize the structure.

Crews from Chesterfield Fire Company and the Oakdale Fire Department responded to the scene.

A person was transported to the hospital but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.