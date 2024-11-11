Over 1,000 people helped during free dental clinic in Waterbury

Over 1,000 people were helped during a free dental clinic in Waterbury over the weekend.

The 18th CT Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic, which took place at Wilby High School, was first-come, first-served with no appointments necessary.

A wide variety of dental services were offered including exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals on front teeth and interim partial dentures.

In total, about 1,100 people were helped during the two-day clinic.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The next clinic will be held at New Britain High School on June 20 and 21.