Over 1,000 people helped during free dental clinic in Waterbury

Over 1,000 people were helped during a free dental clinic in Waterbury over the weekend.

The 18th CT Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic, which took place at Wilby High School, was first-come, first-served with no appointments necessary.

A wide variety of dental services were offered including exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals on front teeth and interim partial dentures.

In total, about 1,100 people were helped during the two-day clinic.

The next clinic will be held at New Britain High School on June 20 and 21.

