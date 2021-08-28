Connecticut National Guard

Over a Dozen CT National Guardsmen Helping Afghan Refugees

More than a dozen Connecticut National Guardsmen are stepping up to help Afghanistan refugees.

A total of 19 members are heading to a military base in New Jersey that's being used to shelter Afghans who've left their country.

“These Airmen volunteered to help fulfill our nation’s commitment to assist our vulnerable Afghan allies,” Maj. Gen. Francis Evon said in a statement. “Our people are trained professionals who understand the urgency, complexity and importance of this mission and will be providing the necessary logistical and medical support.”

The servicemen will deploy to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to assist in rescue efforts as a part of a task force.

The task force will provide the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support to those in need.

"We are proud to provide support to the task force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in working with U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team, to support the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security with this mission," a spokesperson for the Connecticut National Guard said in a statement.

