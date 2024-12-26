Plainfield

Overturned tanker truck venting vapor cloud closes I-395 in Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

An overturned tractor trailer venting a vapor cloud closed both sides of Interstate 395 in Plainfield Thursday morning.

The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Exit 24 in Griswold and Exit 28 in Plainfiled, according to Plainfield Fire Co. #1.

The tanker truck is carrying liquid nitrogen and it is leaking, creating a vapor cloud in the area.

Liquid nitrogen is an inert gas that is not flammable and is non-poisonous, according to fire officials.

Hazardous materials experts were at the scene to help deal with the venting gas, they said.

There is no word on any injuries and it is not clear how long the highway will be closed.

