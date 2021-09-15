2 Tractor-Trailer Incidents Close Lanes of I-91 South in Meriden

Some lanes of Interstate 91 south in Meriden are closed after a tractor-trailer hauling broccoli overturned and another tractor-trailer went down an embankment. There is miles of backups in the area.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said I-91 south is closed between exits 18 and 17 because of the overturned tractor-trailer. At this point, it appears traffic is squeezing by in the middle of the highway.

A photo taken by an NBC Connecticut crew shows the tractor-trailer partially in the median of the highway.

NBC Connecticut

Another tractor-trailer is partially down an embankment in the same area, state police said.

There is more than 3 miles of congestion in the area between exits 17 and 20, according to the DOT.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene due to fuel spills, troopers said.

Consumer protection has also been called out for a load inspection on one of the tractor-trailers that is carrying broccoli, they added.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed for, but state police believe it will take a while to clean up.

Minor injuries have been reported.