East Hampton

Paramedic credited with helping revive unresponsive man after East Hampton crash

Arlington-police-generic
NBC 5 News

A man is in the hospital recovering after crashing the car he was driving into a utility pole in East Hampton Saturday.

It happened around 2:15 in the afternoon on the 300 block of West High Street.

Police say the driver was found unresponsive and without a pulse.

A Middlesex Hospital paramedic was able to perform CPR on the driver, a man in his sixties, who was subsequently transported to Marlborough Medical Center.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police noted that he is conscious and alert and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Hamptoncrash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us