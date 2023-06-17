Paramedic credited with helping revive unresponsive man after East Hampton crash

A man is in the hospital recovering after crashing the car he was driving into a utility pole in East Hampton Saturday.

It happened around 2:15 in the afternoon on the 300 block of West High Street.

Police say the driver was found unresponsive and without a pulse.

A Middlesex Hospital paramedic was able to perform CPR on the driver, a man in his sixties, who was subsequently transported to Marlborough Medical Center.

Police noted that he is conscious and alert and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.