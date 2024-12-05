Paraprofessional faces charges for distributing child pornography in Enfield: PD

A paraprofessional with the East Granby school district is facing charges for distributing child pornography in Enfield, police said.

The Enfield Police Department and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search and seizure warrant on Green Valley Drive Wednesday.

Authorities said they received a cyber tip regarding possession and dissemination of child porn.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jason Hurrle, who is employed with the East Granby school district, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurrle faces first-degree possession of child pornography charges. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the East Granby school district but has not yet heard back.