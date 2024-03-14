Parents and teachers raise concerns about school closures proposal in Bridgeport

A group of parents and teachers are concerned about a recommendation from the Bridgeport superintendent to close six public schools.

The superintendent said those closures are needed as they’re aging buildings not conducive to learning.

A proposal to close six public schools in Bridgeport brought parents to listen at a community forum. Many are wondering how it would work.

“We knew that we absolutely had to have these types of meetings in order to answer those questions,” Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Carmela Levy-David said

She recommended earlier this month to close Bryant, Hall, Dunbar, Bridgeport Learning Center, Wilbur Cross Elementary and Edison. Students there would be sent to other schools.

The superintendent said these schools are old and not good learning environments for students, and they were supposed to be shut down years ago.

“Get caught up with recommendations that are 20 years old in order to deliver the best possible services for our students,” Levy-David said.

The plan drew concerns from some teachers at Hall about the wellbeing of students.

“There has to be another place where the schools can be housed at instead of dispersing children all over Bridgeport,” teacher Nancy Wiener said.

One parent whose child goes to Edison said she is worried about what the potential vacant buildings could do to neighborhoods.

“We’re very scared that these places are going to be vandalized. We’re scared this is going to bring the homeless to us again,” Lisette Alejandra Prada said.

The superintendent said some of the buildings will be repurposed to provide services like adult and specialized education.

She also said the district is providing training to staff and other resources to help students adjust to new schools.

“Provide them with orientation to their new schools. Pair them up with a buddy at their new school,” Levy-David said.

The superintendent said there will continue to be community meetings to discuss the proposal. The proposal will still need to go through the Board of Education for it to take effect.