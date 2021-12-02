Southington

Part of West Street in Southington Closed After Oil Truck Rollover

Part of West Street in Southington is closed after an oil delivery truck rolled over.

Police said the rollover is in the area of Sunnybrook Hill and West Street and officers, firefighters and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have responded.

West Street will be closed between Jude Lane and Mill Street and Crissy Lane at Sunnybrook Hill will also be closed for the next few hours, police said.

A small amount of home heating oil spilled, officials said, and there was a leak, which was contained quickly. Police said crews will need to pump 2,000 gallons of oil from the truck.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

