Evacuations Underway After Gas Line Rupture in Hartford

Evacuations are underway after a gas line was ruptured in Hartford on Tuesday.

Police said the gas line was ruptured on Albany Avenue and Vine Street shortly before 11 a.m.

The evacuations are currently underway, officers added. Authorities did not release specifics on which buildings are being evacuated.

Vine Street is closed from Mather Street to Albany Avenue. Albany Avenue is also closed from Sigourney Street to Magnolia Street. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes, police said.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.