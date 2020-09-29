Hartford

Evacuations Underway After Gas Line Rupture in Hartford

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

Evacuations are underway after a gas line was ruptured in Hartford on Tuesday.

Police said the gas line was ruptured on Albany Avenue and Vine Street shortly before 11 a.m.

The evacuations are currently underway, officers added. Authorities did not release specifics on which buildings are being evacuated.

Local

Connecticut DMV 55 mins ago

Conn. Dept. of Motor Vehicles Extends Deadlines for Expiring Credentials

back to school 1 hour ago

Southeastern CT Health District Warns Schools COVID Cases Have ‘Increased Dramatically'

Vine Street is closed from Mather Street to Albany Avenue. Albany Avenue is also closed from Sigourney Street to Magnolia Street. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes, police said.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordgas line rupture
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us