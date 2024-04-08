Dozens witness partial solar eclipse at Talcott Mountain Science Center & Academy

With their solar eclipse glasses on and their faces pointed up toward the sun, dozens witnessed a rare moment on Monday.

"I think this is really cool watching the sun and moon meet," Marcus Soto, of Simsbury, said.

Connecticut wasn't in the path of totality, but it did have a partial solar eclipse. About 250 people came out to Talcott Mountain Science Center & Academy to see it.

"I'm super excited because I never got to do this before," Charlotte Owens, of West Hartford, said.

Families were bussed over to the science center and arrived around 1:30 p.m. They went inside the planetarium for a brief safety lesson.

After, they were given solar eclipse glasses and could view the event anywhere outside.

"I think there's always a moment when you realize that you're experiencing something that's larger than you are," Director of Science and Innovation Jay White said.

White described Monday's solar eclipse as a show in nature. Peak coverage in Avon hit at 3:30 p.m. The moon moved across the sun's face until there was just a sliver of sun visible.

"It looks like a crescent moon," Edward Gaul, of Glastonbury, said.

This solar eclipse watch party was close to home for some families and close to people's hearts.

"In 1994, I was a student here and we spent the whole day watching the eclipse," Matthew Gaul, of Glastonbury, said.

Thirty years later, Gaul was back in the same spot. Only this time with his family.

"I was 11 years old at the time and now my son is 11 years old, and here we are watching another solar eclipse," Gaul said.

A full circle moment for some people and brand-new experience for others.