Patchy frost to start, cool day on tap

We're waking up with patchy frost in portions of the state.

A frost advisory is in effect for northwestern Connecticut until 9 a.m.

Temps today will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s.

We're expecting another chilly start tomorrow with temps in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

A freeze warning and frost advisory are in place for tomorrow morning for portions of the state.

After tomorrow morning, we'll see a warming trend with afternoon temps expected to reach the 70s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.