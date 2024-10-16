StormTracker

Patchy frost to start, cool day on tap

By Anthony Carpino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're waking up with patchy frost in portions of the state.

A frost advisory is in effect for northwestern Connecticut until 9 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temps today will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We're expecting another chilly start tomorrow with temps in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

A freeze warning and frost advisory are in place for tomorrow morning for portions of the state.

After tomorrow morning, we'll see a warming trend with afternoon temps expected to reach the 70s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us