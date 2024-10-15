StormTracker

Freeze watches, frost advisory issued for parts of Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Freeze watches and a frost advisory have been issued for parts of the state.

A freeze watch has been issued from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning for Litchfield County and the northern parts of Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Fairfield counties because sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

They warn that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday for Litchfield County.

