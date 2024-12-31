VIDEO: Lego display falls, hurting 10, at New Year's balloon drop in Peabody

Ten people were hurt when a Lego display fell onto spectators at a family-oriented New Year's event at a Peabody, Massachusetts, arcade on Tuesday, fire officials said.

All 10 of the injuries were minor, according to Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling, but eight people were taken to local hospitals; two declined to go. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the people who were hurt were children.

The collapse took place while employees at the arcade, In the Game on Lowell Street, were trying to conduct a balloon drop for noon on New Year's Eve, the fire chief told NBC10 Boston. That knocked over a Lego display, which fell about 12 feet onto people.

Peabody police said that the display was pulled down by the balloons.

Video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows a large crowd of people, including kids, underneath a net full of balloons. A large, gray display, apparently depicting a video game arcade machine, tips over, spilling onto people below. Some people screamed.

Ashley Murray A still from a spectator's video showing the moment 10 people were hurt when a Lego display fell onto a crowd, including children, at a New Year's event at a Peabody, Massachusetts, arcade on Tuesday.

Keegan Oblenes said it took a moment for people in the crowd, including the 13-year-old himself, to figure out what happened, and that people were hurt.

"I didn't know anybody was hurt until after," Keegan said. "Then I was sort of worried and everybody started clearing out and then an ambulance showed up. And a fire truck. And then the stretcher came out."

Tickets for the event were sold out, according to a listing online. There was a "Happy Noon Years" sign over a entrance to the building Tuesday afternoon.

NBC10 Boston In the Game, an arcade in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, after 10 people were hurt at a New Year's Eve balloon drop inside.

A representative for In The Game's ownership group told NBC10 Boston the team was working with authorities and referred further questions to the Peabody Fire Department.