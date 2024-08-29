Pedestrian crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport causes exit and ramp closures

A few exits and on ramps were closed on Route 8 and Interstate 95 in Bridgeport after a reported pedestrian crash late Wednesday night.

The Bridgeport Police Department said they responded to Route 8 a little before 9:30 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The following highway locations were closed Wednesday night:

Exit 27A North and South I-95 North to Route 8

I-95 South to Route 8 On ramp number 1 to Route 8 North From Prospect Street On ramp number 2 to Route 8 North From Fairfield Avenue

Police said James Street is also closed between Lyon Terrance and Washington Avenue.

State police are assisting with the investigation. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.