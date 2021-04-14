Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stamford: PD

A pedestrian is in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Stamford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators said a 35-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango southbound on Grove Street shortly before 11 p.m. when the resident struck a pedestrian.

Authorities said they believe the pedestrian, identified as a 41-year-old Stamford resident, was attempting to cross Grove Street going from west to east when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stamford Hospital, police said. The pedestrian is currently listed in critical, but stable condition, they added.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is cooperating with police, officers said.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad asks anyone with information to contact (203) 977-4712.