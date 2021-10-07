Bridgeport

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A Stratford man is suffering from life threatening injuries and remains in critical, but stable condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to Boston Avenue and Weber Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report that someone was hit by a car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to police, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Boston Avenue struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver remained on scene, police added.

Police have not released the identity of the man injured at this time.

Local

Connecticut Sun 47 mins ago

Connecticut Sun Bounced From WNBA Playoffs With 79-69 Loss to Chicago Sky

Waterbury 3 hours ago

14-Year-Old Shot in Waterbury

Anyone with further information regarding the crash can contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportpedestrian struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us