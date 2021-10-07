Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car in Bridgeport

A Stratford man is suffering from life threatening injuries and remains in critical, but stable condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to Boston Avenue and Weber Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report that someone was hit by a car.

According to police, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Boston Avenue struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver remained on scene, police added.

Police have not released the identity of the man injured at this time.

Anyone with further information regarding the crash can contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.