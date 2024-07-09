Hamden

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Hamden

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Brooksvale Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

In a tweet, Hamden Fire Department said a pedestrian was struck and was under the vehicle.

Fire officials did not release any additional details.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.

