Pedestrian Struck, Killed in New Haven

A man has died after being struck by a car in New Haven Sunday.

Officials were dispatched to the downtown intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street at 4:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police say the victim was a 53-year-old New Haven man.

The operator of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There has been no word if the driver of the vehicle sustained any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.