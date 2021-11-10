Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-95 in Waterford

A pedestrian has died after getting struck on Interstate 95 in Waterford on Monday.

State police said 29-year-old Luis E. Guzman, of Massachusetts, was walking southbound in the middle of the right lane near the exit 82A off ramp when he was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m.

Guzman died as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Bettini #806 at (860) 848-6500 ext. 5052.