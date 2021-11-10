Waterford

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-95 in Waterford

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian has died after getting struck on Interstate 95 in Waterford on Monday.

State police said 29-year-old Luis E. Guzman, of Massachusetts, was walking southbound in the middle of the right lane near the exit 82A off ramp when he was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Guzman died as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not injured.

Local

Veterans Day deals 10 mins ago

Veterans Day Deals For 2021

Oxford 24 mins ago

Thieves Stole Items Filling Several Shopping Carts From Market 32 in Oxford: Police

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Bettini #806 at (860) 848-6500 ext. 5052.

This article tagged under:

WaterfordConnecticut State Policei-95
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us