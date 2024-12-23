Milford

Pedestrian struck on I-95 in Milford has serious injuries

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck while on Interstate 95 in Milford over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a call about a pedestrian hit on I-95 South around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials said a car sideswiped the pedestrian's car while he was attempting to put fuel in it.

The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries in the collision and he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call State Police at (203) 696-2500.

Milford
