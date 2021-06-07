Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Stamford

A pedestrian is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Stamford late Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to Wilson Street on the bridge that crosses Interstate 95 around 11:20 p.m. after getting a report of a person that was found in the road that had possibly been hit by a car.

The pedestrian, described as a 45-year-old Stamford resident, was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. He or she is currently listed in critical condition in the ICU at the hospital.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and has not been found yet, police said.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is attempting to identify the vehicle and driver involved. Anyone that may have seen the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 977-4712.