Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Meriden

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a reported hit-and-run in Meriden Wednesday night.

City officials said it happened at the intersection of Charles and Broad streets.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck by a car that fled the scene. They were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown.

Broad Street remains closed between East Main Street and Curtis Street.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.