People brave bitter temperatures statewide

Hard to believe about a week ago, on New Year's Eve, people were outside in shorts playing golf and pickleball.

Tuesday, people who were outside were bundled up to take on single-digit wind chills.

“I'm just trying to stay as warm as possible,” said Chris McCormick, of West Hartford.

He said the frigid temps only slightly changed his plans.

“The cold weather made me consider making it a short walk and getting some hot food,” said McCormick. “I’ve got a very warm hat, said McCormick. "I got this hat for Christmas. I’m a big UConn Husky fan. I got a warm jacket on. I got my sweater on and my warm sport coat.”

Richard Grew, also from West Hartford, agrees.

“My wife got me into these great Christmas presents, and one was a set of gloves that are battery operated," said Grew. "And they have heaters inside of it. So, it's pretty cool.”

Grew said the windy and cold conditions had him change course for the day.

“I was going to walk from our house three blocks away, about seven blocks to town hall to pay the taxes, but it was too much -- I mean, look at it,” said Grew.

Hugh Hollinshead, from Larsen Ace Hardware in West Hartford listed some of the popular items customers have been shopping for.

“Snow shovels, a little bit of ice melt, and the snow blowers," said Hollinshead.

While they are busy today, he said it’s nothing compared to what’s to come this winter season.

"A flake of snow. When there is one flake of snow, people come out in droves.”