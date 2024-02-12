Plainfield

Person and dog killed in Plainfield house fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

A person and a dog have died after a house fire in Plainfield over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a report of a fire at a home on Pinecrest Drive on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

Fire crews from several companies responded and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

After the fire was extinguished, police said a person and a dog were found dead inside. The person's identity has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to do an autopsy on the person on Monday.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was requested to the scene. The investigation is ongoing by the fire marshal's office and Plainfield police.

