Person has burn injuries after garage and car fire in Simsbury

A person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a reported garage and car fire in Simsbury Wednesday night.

Simsbury police said they responded to a reported structure fire on Quorn Hill Road at about 4:40 p.m.

Neighbors and first responders helped a person who sustained burn injuries in the fire. They were taken to the hospital by a LifeStar helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the person injured was not a resident of the home.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and said it was contained to an attached two-car garage and a car parked in the driveway.

There was a minor grass fire that was extinguished before spreading, and there is no smoke damage inside of the home, according to Fire Chief Todd Myers.

The Simsbury Fire Marshal's Office, State Fire Marshal's Office and police are investigating.