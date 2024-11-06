Simsbury

Person has burn injuries after garage and car fire in Simsbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a reported garage and car fire in Simsbury Wednesday night.

Simsbury police said they responded to a reported structure fire on Quorn Hill Road at about 4:40 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Neighbors and first responders helped a person who sustained burn injuries in the fire. They were taken to the hospital by a LifeStar helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the person injured was not a resident of the home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and said it was contained to an attached two-car garage and a car parked in the driveway.

There was a minor grass fire that was extinguished before spreading, and there is no smoke damage inside of the home, according to Fire Chief Todd Myers.

The Simsbury Fire Marshal's Office, State Fire Marshal's Office and police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us