Danbury firefighters respond to fatal crash on New York state line

A person has died after a motor vehicle crash left a car and tractor-trailer engulfed in flames near Danbury on Thursday.

The fire department said they were called to Mill Plain Road and Saw Mill Road near the New York state line at about 7 a.m.

Fire officials said a person was trapped in their car and crews extricated them. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Both the car and tractor-trailer involved in the crash engulfed in flames, and firefighters extinguished it within minutes.

New York State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Hicks at 845-677-7300.