Chaplin

Person found dead inside home after fire in Chaplin

By Angela Fortuna

Shutterstock

A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Chaplin on Tuesday morning, according to town officials.

The town's first selectman said the person's identity wasn't immediately known. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify them.

The fire marshal's office and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are actively investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chaplinfire
